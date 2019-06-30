Graveside services for Sandra Kay “Granny” Farve of the Enville Community are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Pleasant Oak Cemetery, Enville Community, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. Officiating will be her brothers Rev. Steve Gardner and Berlin Gardner.

Born Oct. 3, 1946, in Ardmore, the daughter of Berlin Gardner and Georgia Almeda Ashley Gardner, she passed away Friday, June 28, in Mercy Health Love County, Marietta, at the age of 72.

Sandra grew up in Ardmore and graduated as the Salutatorian from Plainview High School with the class of 1964. Sandra married Thomas Eugene “Tom” Farve on April 17, 1964 in Gainesville, Texas. He proceeded her in death on Sept. 14, 2012. She has lived in the Enville Community for the past 45 years. She received her LPN License from Southern Oklahoma Vo Tec in 1989 and was employed with Mercy Health Love County for 20 plus years. Sandra was of the Baptist faith. Some of her interests included reading, working crossword puzzles, planting flowers and tending to them, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Sandra is survived by one son, Tommy Farve and wife Darlene of Lone Grove; two daughters, Keri Hartman of Marietta and Robbie Hartman of the home; two brothers, Berlin Gardner and wife Debbie of McMillian and Steve Gardner and wife Evonne of Ardmore; two sisters, Sharon Jobe and husband Bill of Ardmore and Susan Gabbard and husband Bill of Flower Mound, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Phyllis Ingram of Enville; seven grandchildren, Tyler and Rachel Farve, Brett Farve, Ethan Hartman, Lex Hartman, Josh and Taylor Hartman, Devin and Jacie Hartman and Austin Hartman; and five great-grandchildren, Luke Farve, Rowen Hartman, Caden Hartman, Kinlee Hartman and Kimber Hartman.

Serving as pallbearers are Josh Hartman, Ethan Hartman, Devin Hartman, Lex Hartman, Austin Hartman and Tyler Farve. Honorary bearers are the staff of Adult Day Services.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.