A 34-year-old Ardmore man died Saturday while swimming at Lake Murray, according to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the release, Stephen Maxwell jumped off the swim deck of a stopped boat while out on the water. Witnesses reported seeing Maxwell struggling and attempted a rescue before the victim submerged and did not resurface.

According to reports, the victim was recovered early Sunday morning through the use of sonar and the OHP Dive Team in 26-feet of water, approximately 300-yards south of the boat dock at Group Camp 2.

According to the report, personal flotation devices were not in use.