Gary De Wayne Matlock

Gary De Wayne Matlock of Nowata, Oklahoma, formerly of Weslaco, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:05pm at Jane Phillips Memorial Hospital in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Cause of death was complications of massive pulmonary embolisms. Gary was 82 years old.

He was born April 29, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas to parents Charls and Fern (Booth) Matlock. He is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Lou Ann, son, Joe Wayne Matlock of Austin, Texas, daughter, Deborah Ann (Jerry) of Nowata, Oklahoma. Also surviving are 4 grandsons, Gary A. (Yvette) Borden of USAF, Shreveport, Louisiana, Bruce (Jan) Borden of Guanaja, Honduras, Josiah (Brittany) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Hunter Cole Matlock of Austin, Texas. Surviving granddaughters include Erica Paige Matlock of San Antonio, Texas, Jalene Glick of Round Rock, Texas, Brittany Glick of Georgetown, Texas. Gary is also survived by his brother-in-law, Lewis Allen (Sherry) Bradshaw of Kingsville, Texas and a very special Cousin, James (Lila) Booth of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Gary and James grew up together and were close as brothers. Other survivors include 6 great Grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind hid buddy and devoted canine pal, Scruffy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, a newborn son, daughter Shirlene Herrera of McAllen, Texas, sister-in-law Frankie Strickland and husband James of Kerrville, Texas and brother Loren K. Bradshaw of Santa Fe, Texas.

Gary spent his younger years in Virgil and Quincy, Kansas and moved to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas in 1950. He attended Donna Schools after which time he worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and in construction. He was a member of the Army Reserve and National Guard and served as a volunteer fireman with the San Juan, Texas Fire Department. He held a Master Plumber’s License and was owner of Matlock Plumbing and Matlock Construction until his retirement in 2000. Gary’s word was his bond in everything he did, and he had a reputation for being fair and honest.

Gary always had a smile and was a very optimistic person, when asked how he was doing he would answer, “Any better I couldn’t stand it.” He was always there for a friend or stranger alike if he could be of help and didn’t need to be asked. Everyone was treated alike, rich or poor, famous or unknown. He was always willing to help anyone wanting to better themselves, he and Lou Ann enjoyed traveling and studying the bible. Gary was never tired of trying to get friends and family to delve into the Bible and search the truth for themselves.

He had a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and looked forward to his second coming. In July 2014 he and Lou Ann moved to Nowata, Oklahoma and both loved becoming an ‘Okie.

Out of Respect for Gary’s expressed wishes, he was cremated, and no services will be held. Contributions to his memory should in the form of doing kind or helping someone else. Trusted to his is Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.