The big summer show that draws theater fans of all ages to the Bartlesville Community Center is just a few weeks away.

As the curtain rise draws near for the upcoming “Oklahoma!” production, leaders with Children’s Musical Theatre discussed what audiences can expect from the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic slated for July 11-14.

The landmark musical is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and Cyndee Boudreaux, the local show’s producer, believes it’s the perfect time to bring the Broadway production to the Bartlesville stage.

“A team of producers met early last year and read through five or six scripts. After narrowing it down to two shows and many discussions, it was decided that it was time to do this iconic show since it was the 75 anniversary and CMT hadn’t done this show before,” Boudreaux said. “Interestingly enough in our audience surveys, this was also the most requested show for CMT to bring to the stage.”

Nearly 60 youth from all over the area are taking part in the show’s four performances, and full-day rehearsals began June 10.

“We have a cast of 58 children ages 7-17, which represents 14 area schools and homeschoolers,” Boudreaux said.

Pretty soon the cast will perfect their lines and dancing numbers at Bartlesville Community Center, where rehearsals will stretch through the weekends and into the evenings. More than 100 volunteers will help with hair, make-up and costume changes and work countless hours behind the scenes to help create a successful show.

“We have over 120 parents working on the show this year. Simultaneously we are doing a Frozen Jr. Camp at our CMT Blackbox Theatre with 35 kids attending, and we have over 30 parent volunteers helping there as well,” Kristie Hewitt, executive director with Children’s Musical Theatre, said. Even extended family members are helping out.

“It takes thousands of hours spent behind the scenes building and painting sets, sewing costumes, fundraising, monitoring kids, gathering props… the list goes on and on,” she said. “We couldn’t create a show to this level without all the fabulous volunteers from the community, friends, and family members coming alongside the cast to help visually tell this story.”

Indeed, volunteers and CMT have put on a special summer production for the past 20 years now, and Boudreaux is especially excited that an all-male artistic staff is pitching in with this year’s show.

“That has been a really great experience for the kids to work with such qualified men in the performing arts industry for this iconic cowboy show,” she said. “This cast is a wonderful group of kids who have really bonded, and that shows on stage. The artistic staff spent a great deal of time helping the cast to understand the historical time period and setting for this show.”

The show’s choreographers have a unique background in all the dance disciplines, but Boudreaux said their expertise is hip-hop, which translated well to the young cast members.

“Overall, you’ll find we have the best hip-hopping, yee-hawing cowboys around,” she said.

Boudreaux also said she loves how excited the audience gets for the summer show and the youth are just as pumped to put on the performance.

“I enjoy watching the kids work and interact with each other to accomplish this big goal. Every time I watch a scene it gets better and better. Behind the scenes is also just as fun,” she said. “Each one of these kids come with their own unique story and their individual personalities carry over into the story they create on stage. “

Still, after the “Oklahoma!” curtain drops, the CMT staff will continue to be busy with a summer camp in late July, acting, dance and music classes during the school year, and then a special performance of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” in December.

Auditions for the holiday show will be in September, Hewitt said.

Information on additional shows and classes can be found at www.CMTonstage.com or by calling 918-336-0558.