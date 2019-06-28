There is a lot going on in Ottawa County and all around Grand Lake in celebration of Independence Day.

Here is a roundup of the various activities:

Miami Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4th at the Buffalo Run Casino Outdoor Amphitheater, 1000 Buffalo Run Boulevard, presented by the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma.

Live entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. sponsored by Buffalo Run, and free hotdogs and bottled water while they last at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce. Several businesses will have activities and games for kids and other businesses will be doing drawings. Concession vendors will be on hand.

The grand finale fireworks show starts at approximately 9:30 p.m., or when it is fully dark, presented by Scott Garber. There will also be music during the fireworks show by Scotty B. No alcoholic beverages, ice chests or coolers are allowed, and no individual fireworks permitted.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 918-542-4481.

Commerce Fireworks Celebration

June 29 in Commerce at the High School football field. Free watermelon; hot dogs and water will be available for purchase and the Frozen Elephant Shaved Ice and Pig Dig BBQ will also be on hand. Sponsored by the Commerce Fire Department and the City of Commerce. Gates open at 6 p.m., donations appreciated.

Quapaw Fireworks

Wednesday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. at Karnes Pro-Tire & Auto in Quapaw, 1050 S. Hwy. 69A.

Quapaw Powwow

The Quapaw Tribe’s historically long-running Powwow will be held over the Independence Day holiday July 4 – 7 at the Quapaw Nation facilities at 5681 South 630 Road. Master of Ceremonies will be Mike Burgess. The public is invited and everyone is welcome. The schedule includes:

July 4th: Quapaw Day, Gourd Dancing, Quapaw Men’s Straight Dance Contest, Quapaw Women’s Dress Contest, Quapaw Young Men’s Straight Dance Contest, Quapaw Young Women’s Contest, and All Quapaw Tribal family specials.

July 5 – 7th: Gourd Dancing and contests, including Men, Teen and Jr. – Fancy, Traditional, Straight, Grass, and Women, Teen and Jr. – Cloth, Buckskin, Jingle, Fancy. The Men & Women’s Golden Age (ages 60+) categories are combined.

For more information, contact Mike Shawnee at 918-724-6403, or Anna McKibben at 918-542-1853 for vendor info.

For more, log onto www.quapawtribe.com

Wyandotte Nation Independence Celebration

July 2 at the Wyandotte Nation Powwow grounds at 6 p.m. Music, food, fireworks, and fun. Bring your friends, family and lawn chairs. Free parking. Gates open at 6 pm, live music will start at approximately 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, firearms or personal fireworks.

Second Annual Summer Fun Fest!

Saturday, July 6, at the Grand Meridian RV Resort, 31694 S. 4510 Rd., Afton. A family friendly event with live music, food trucks, outdoor activities and more.

Vinita Memorial Fireworks Show

July 3 - The Seventh Annual Bob McSpadden Memorial Fireworks Show from 6 to 10 p.m. at the High School football field, 801 North Adair Street. Fireworks at dusk sponsored by the Vinita Area Chamber of Commerce. Music, food, activities and fun for the whole family. For more information, call 918-256-7133.

Wolf Creek Independence Day Celebration

July 3 - Wolf Creek Park, 963 N. 16th Street, Grove.

Watch fireworks over Grand Lake at Wolf Creek Park, which features fishing and boating facilities so guests can enjoy fun on the water before the show. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at dark. Grove Firefighters will serve free watermelon and will be shooting the fireworks.

Free shuttles open to the public to and from Wolf Creek. All shuttles are ADA accessible and air-conditioned. Pick up at Grove Civic Center begins at 5:30 p.m.; three shuttles will run a continuous route to Wolf Creek and return riders to the Civic Center following the fireworks.

When Wolf Creek parking reaches capacity, no other vehicles will be allowed except shuttles and emergency vehicles. Parking prohibited on 16th and 21st Streets. Following the fireworks, all vehicles except shuttles will be directed to 21st Street to exit Wolf Creek Park.

Arts, Crafts, Music & Cajun Festival

July 4 at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main St., and Snider's Camp on the banks of Grand Lake, 918-786-8896.

Good food, good times and good music. Enjoy authentic Cajun music, food, and a wealth of entertainers. Shop for handcrafted jewelry or American Indian art amongst numerous arts and crafts vendors. More traditional foods such as hot dogs and hamburgers will also be available. This event is hosted by Jana Jae and Grand Lake Festivals, Inc., with the assistance of the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Grand Lake Queen Fireworks Cruise

A special 6th of July Monkey Island Fireworks Cruise aboard the Grand Lake Queen will depart Royal Bay Marina in Grove at 7 p.m. Tickets for the cruise are available online at GrandLakeQueen.com for $49.95 for adults and $24.95 for children (plus taxes/fees). One free beer or soft drink is included with each ticket. Space is limited.

RFC Fireworks Show

July 4, 6 - 9:30 p.m., RFC Event Center, 42162 OK-127, Jay, 918-253-8698.

Bring the family to the self-proclaimed Huckleberry Capital of the World to celebrate the 4th of July by watching a spectacular fireworks display at the RFC Event Center. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show and relax to the sounds of live bluegrass and gospel music.

Monkey Island Fireworks

Saturday, July 6, at the Shangri-La Resort Hotel.

The fireworks will be visible from both land and water from a staging area in the parking lot of the public boat ramp between the Shangri-La Chateaus and Shangri-La’s No. 2 and No. 3 golf holes. In addition to the fireworks, there will be music, a vintage aircraft air show, and lots of activities for kids. There is no charge to attend.

Automobile parking will be at Shangri-La Hotel, Eddy’s Lakeside Bar and the Shangri-La Marina. Travel and parking will be much easier by golf cart. The lawn in front of the hotel should be a great spot to watch the show on land. Bring a lawn chair.

Horse Creek Fireworks

Friday, July 5, at 9:20 p.m. at the Horse Creek Resort, 54501 E. 260 Rd., Afton, across from the unfinished bridge. Live music by Josh Anderson.

Duck Creek Fireworks

July 4, 32894 S. 4507 Rd., Afton (Ketchum), 918-782-3292.

Head to the annual Duck Creek Fireworks celebration on the 4th for fun in the sun along the shores of Grand Lake. When evening draws near, gaze skyward for the popular War Bird flyover and then wait until after the sun sets for fireworks synchronized to patriotic music.

The highly anticipated War Bird flyover is a tribute to the men and women serving overseas and an event that grows each year. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the airplanes up close and meet the pilots at the nearby Ketchum Airport at 4 p.m. Planes fly overhead at 7 p.m.

War Bird Fly-in

July 4 at the South Grand Lake Regional Airport, 3 - 7 p.m., 44850 E 330 Rd., Ketchum, Price: $5.

The War Birds will be available for public viewing at the airport prior to the Duck Creek Fly Over and Fireworks Show. Food, water, beverages and kid stuff will be hosted by the Girlfriends of the Airport. Request information by e-mailing info@southgrandlakeairport.com

Grand Lake Fireworks

July 5, Highway 28, Disney, 918-435-4272.

Head to the Grand River Dam to watch the spectacular Grand Lake Fireworks by Grand Lake Fireworks, Inc., established in 2009, at the 10th annual Cliff Elliott Memorial Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m. on the water between the spillways in Disney.

Take in the sights, a tour of the dam, swim, camp, and enjoy the lake by boat. At dusk, make your way to the Cherokee area at Grand Lake State Park and enjoy a free fireworks show over the lake. The Grand River Dam parking lot at Langley will be open for people to park and enjoy the show.

Crawl 4 Christ

July 4 through July 7 at the Green Country Camp, 136 S Garrison St., Disney. Crawl 4 Christ is an annual rock crawling event that raises funds for the United Christian Off-Road Alliance.

16th annual Cove Concert

Saturday, July 6, 1 – 4 p.m., Bobberland.

Tie up and rock out with Brett & Terri free! Also, premiere Grand Lake band Lickitty Split will provide live music and the talented Magen Faulconer will be singing in the backwaters of Duck Creek at the world famous Bobberland - home of the Big Bobber.