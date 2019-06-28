OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Ben Loring (D-Miami) has requested an interim study to evaluate House Bill 1426 and its costs to the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System.

HB 1426, authored by Loring last session, allows firefighters from Native American tribes to join the state’s firefighter pension and retirement system. The legislation passed the House 91-1, but it failed to reach the Senate Floor.

“Firefighters and first responders from across the state have supported this legislation,” Loring said. “The tribes have supported this legislation. These men and women often work with municipal, county and state first responders to protect Oklahoma resources regardless of tribal affiliation or district. All this legislation does is let these heroes opt into the pension system.

“Personally, I feel strongly that the Senate should have supported these important members of our community last session by passing this legislation, but if we have to have this study to make sure these firefighters are taken care of next year, so be it.”

Representatives are allowed to request interim studies, but ultimately, the decision on whether the studies are approved resides with the Speaker of the House.

All studies will be approved or disapproved by July 19, according to the Speaker’s office.