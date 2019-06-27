MIAMI — The board of directors of The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced two staff changes.

Steve Gilbert has submitted his letter of resignation as President and CEO, effective July 31.

Charlotte Howe will replace Gilbert in both positions, with a start date of Aug. 1.

“On behalf of the board, we want to wish Steve the best of luck,” said board chairman Rudy Schultz. “After 30-plus years working in the public sector, Steve has decided to pursue a private sector opportunity. In his three years in Miami, Steve has done a lot to position us for future success.

“Steve will continue to be a part of the Miami community, and will work with Charlotte to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“Charlotte brings with her a wealth of experience in the economic development arena, having most recently served as Northeast Regional Development Specialist for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The skill set, and relationships at the state and regional level that Charlotte brings to the job will allow us to build on our strong foundation.”

Gilbert helped steer the merger of the Miami Area Chamber of Commerce with the Miami Area Economic Development Service Inc. in 2016.

Prior to his move to Miami, he was employed by the Harrison Walker Group of Paris, Texas.

Gilbert has held senior positions at major regional chambers of commerce in Tulsa, Memphis, and St. Louis, and served as a city manager and economic development director for several communities, including his hometown of Stroud.