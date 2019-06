Children young and old visited the Shawnee Public Library and learned how to hula hoop from circus artist and owner of Hooplahoma, Chelsea Ryan Wednesday, June 26.

Ryan performed various tricks with her hoops and custom cyr wheel.

She did various tricks including juggling, hula hooping and balancing.

Ryan then taught members of her audience how to use hula hoops of all sizes.

The event was part of the Library's 2019 Summer Learning Challenge.