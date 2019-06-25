Very few people can have it said of them that there is absolutely nothing bad one could say or come up with about them, but we can honestly say this about our mom, Wanda Jean. She was born to be a mother, a caregiver, the nurturing and loving matriarch of the family. She was the best mom God ever graced two children with.

Wanda Jean (Gandy) Porterfield Lewis was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Hastings, to Claude Harris Gandy and Lottie Ermmine Hutchins Gandy. She was raised with her brothers and sisters, Leroy, Ronnie, Claudia and Rob, in Temple throughout her early grade school years. The family moved to Healdton where she later attended Healdton High School.

In the 7th grade, at the age of just 13, she met her best friend and the love of her life, Richard “Cowboy” Porterfield, and they were married seven years later in 1960.

She was deeply devoted to her family and in 1966, she first entered into her calling of motherhood with the birth of her son, Rick. Nine and a half years later came little Vicki Jean. Her children were raised in a house of unconditional love as she never held back any part of herself from them and served them and her family unwaveringly. She was selfless and sacrificing. She taught them about Jesus, held their hands through every hard decisio, and went to great lengths to care for them when they were ill. She was proud of her kids and supported them to the fullest in every way she could.

She lost her husband, Richard, too soon to cancer, and later married Terry Lewis in 1993, whom she was married to until his passing in 2005.

She rejoiced in her grandkids; they brought unspeakable joy to her. During their earliest years before they were of school age, she was their primary caregiver. She was eager to spend each day with them, taking care of them, tending to their every need and rocking them for hours on end.

This devotion to her family spilled over into her nearly 40 years of service at Oklahoma Natural Gas Company as well, where she served as Superintendent’s Clerk. They were family too and she easily became a steadfast and trusted colleague, still ever the mother-figure, quietly leaving her mark there among her work family.

For years she served in her Baptist church, later following her Minister son to a non-denominational Christian church where he served in ministry. God was the center of her life. Her Bibles were covered with notes and tabs as she relentlessly prayed for her children and grandchildren and sought to know her God more fully. She loved the Lord with all her heart. In her years of service as a Sunday School teacher, and in other places of service in the church and in life, she impacted many people, beginning with her children whom she personally led to the Lord.

In many ways, she was a Proverbs 31 woman. She was a woman with a gentle spirit and a quiet wisdom. She had a big open heart and her house had a big open door where she never failed to feed a stray child, a young person or even a cat (whether they were in need or not). Many young people came and went from that little house, and Wanda usually found herself caring for every one of them in one way or another. She was always care-taking someone or something.

Cooking was a great pastime and a way she expressed her love, concern and care. If she could do nothing else, she would at least make sure you were fed! She was not prone to fanfare or ostentation, but rather possessed a God-given enduring meekness. She quietly gave from behind the scenes, content with anonymity and to just meet a person’s need.

Wanda Jean passed from this life into eternity on June 22, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Christ Community Church with Artie Farve officiating. A night visitation for family and friends will be from 7-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and three brothers, Leroy, Ronnie, and twin brother Bobby Dean.

She leaves behind her son, Richard Dean Porterfield of Ardmore; and daughter, Vicki Jean Oldham of Ardmore; sister, Claudia Wendt of Lone Grove; brother, Rob Gandy of Ada; six grandchildren including, Jadyn, Caden, Blade, Brooklin and Bailey; and two great-grandchildren; along with many near and far nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless close family friends.

To our mom: You really were the best mom God could have given us. You may have been only 5 feet tall but to us you were a giant. You were a tower of strength and love and comfort that can never be replaced. Every good thing about us is because of you. We are alive because of you. Not just because you gave us birth, but because you cared for us at times in our lives when we were in need. Wherever we go and whatever we do in this life, we will honor you and carry the honor of being your children as the greatest gift God gave us. We love you with all of our heart. We will miss you with all of our heart. And we will see you again.

Your loving children, Rick and Vick.

Online condolences may be made to craddockfuneralhome.com.