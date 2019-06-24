MIAMI — A mobile disaster recovery center, with specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, will be open in Miami through Thursday, June 27.

The center will be located in the Civic Center Conference room.

It will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, through Thursday, June 27.

Ottawa County is one of 27 throughout northeastern Oklahoma that has been designated disaster areas.

The center will offer in-person support to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses from the severe storms and flooding throughout May and June.

If possible, homeowners, renters and businesses should contact their insurance company and register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center. Registration is available in the following ways:

* Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

* By phone at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS-Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

* Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.

The following information is helpful when registering:

* Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).

* Current mailing address.

* Current telephone number.

* Insurance information.

* Total household annual income.

* Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).

* A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

Individual Assistance for homeowners and renters can include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses not met by insurance or other assistance programs.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover residential and business losses as a result of the disaster. Applicants can visit their nearest disaster recovery center for one-on-one assistance or apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

In addition, applicants can get more information on SBA disaster assistance by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.

Find out more at https://www.fema.gov/okmit and https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4438, on Twitter @femaregion6 and the FEMA Blog at http://blog.fema.gov.