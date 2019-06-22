OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's unemployment rate fell again in May, dropping to 3.2% and staying below the national average.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Friday that Oklahoman's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month from 3.3%, which had held steady since February.

The commission reported that job sectors with the largest monthly gains were trade, transportation and utilities, government, and the other services sector.

The largest numbers of job losses were in the leisure and hospitality sector.

The national unemployment rate in May was 3.6%.