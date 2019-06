Nancy Fowler and Warren “Jim” Ford were married on June 28, 1969, in Meeker.

They have two children: Andrea Boyles (spouse Aaron Boyles) and Melissa Ambler (spouse John Ambler).

They have seven grandchildren: Trey Mosley, Hayley Mosley, Blake Boyles, Tiara Boyles, Alyssa Boyles, Brennan Boyles, and Brooklyn Boyles; and one great-grandchild: Madden Simmons.

Warren and Nancy are both retired and have live in Meeker.

They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at the Meeker Assembly of God. No gifts are requested.