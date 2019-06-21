Ninety-five Shawnee, Oklahoma, residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the fall 2018 semester.

The President’s Honor Roll included Mataeo John Anderson, a biochemistry major with a minor in psychology; Hannah K. Axton, a psychology pre-counseling major with a minor in Spanish; Garrett Canaan Black, a children’s ministry major with a minor in sports management; Hailey Brooke Blaylock, an art major with a minor in education; Zach Tyler Bush, a digital media arts major with a minor in graphic design; Mackenzie Jo Camp, a family and community service: family life track major with a minor in Biblical studies; Garrett Hayden Climer, a chemistry major with a minor in graphic design; Lindsey Charis Compton, a Bible major with a minor in family and community service: service track; Rachel Brooke Compton, an English major with a minor in psychology; Dylan Shawn Crawley, a sports ministry major; Mykaela Eliesse Donato, a family and community service: family life track major with a minor in cross-cultural ministry; Saleem Saleh Fadel, a sports & recreation management major; Zach Evan Fisher, a K-12 instrumental certification major; Sabrina Montez Gay, an elementary education major; Jenni Paoge Goethe, a personal training and strength & conditioning major; Kristen Sierra Grabin, an interdisciplinary: health & human performance and sports management; Evie Rae Griffin, a studio art major; Michaela Dawn Hagler, a psychology pre-counseling major; and Mickey Lynn Hall, a criminal justice major with a minor in family and community service: service track;

Additional students who were on the President’s Honor Roll included Rylie Macall Hickman, a Bible major; Ellen Rachel Mathews, a secondary social science education major; Hannah Leann Hopkins, a nursing major; Ashley Nicole Huebert, a natural science major; Camryn Grace Jensen, an early childhood and elementary education major; Grace Elizabeth Johnson, a philosophy major with a minor in Bible; Kendra Michal Johnson, a theatre major; Jacob Glenn Keefover, a philosophy major with a minor in English; Ariel Stith Kim, a worship ministry major; Seth Jewel King, a pastoral ministry major; Holly Y. Kubiak, a secondary English education major; Becca Elizabeth Mathews, a secondary math education major; Alicia Michelle Mathis, an elementary education major; Kara Janae McLain, a K-12 health & physical education major; Jacee Kay Miller, a communication studies major; Sumer Nicole Moran, a nursing major; Chase Dalton Morris, a professional accountancy major; Christopher Nash, a marketing major; Kedrick Wayne Nettleton, a creative writing major with a minor in communication studies; Laura Elizabeth Nettleton, a nursing major; Arsid Panxhi, a marketing major; Avery Christine Robertson, a sports & recreation management; Emma Grace Sampson, a biology major; Nick Lee Sitter, a natural science major; Chloe Grace Stokes, a Biblical languages major with a minor in children’s ministry; Ariel Cherise Thomas, a communication studies major; Victoria Rose Widener, a secondary social science education major; Lindsay Brooke Willoughby; Samantha Ashton Willoughby, a nursing major; Alec James Young, a biochemistry major; and Zac E. Young, a biochemistry major.

The Dean’s Honor Roll included Phil Agepogu, a marketing major; Sam Katherine Baird, an elementary education major; Rebecca A. Beshears, a nursing major; Sarina R. Brothers, an early childhood education major; Kendra LeAnn Burch, a professional accountancy major; London S. Calvillo, an early childhood education major; Cole Keith Chlouber, a Bible major with a minor in student ministry; Brittley McKhelen Dean, an elementary education major; Andrew Steven Floyd, a psychology major; Caleb Joshua Gray, a physics major; Graham Taylor Griffin, a Bible major with a minor in music; Chris Brennen Hawkins, a computer science major; Abbi Jordan Hite, a computer science major; Josh Creth Hopkins, a finance major; John Patrick Jennings, a pastoral ministry major with a minor in Biblical studies; Dawson Michael Jones, a professional accountancy major; and Emily Dawn Justice, an elementary and special education major;

Additional students who were on the Dean’s Honor Roll included Shawn Lee Kibbe, a political science major; Alyssa Rey Landes, a family and community service: family life track major with a minor in psychology; Liam Erik Larson, a music composition major; Amanda Lynn Marquardt, a history education major with a minor in anthropology; Kaeley Brooke Mastin, an early childhood education major; Quinton Paine McKeel, a psychology major; Vincent Ngabir Ngafeeson, a psychology major with a minor in apologetics; Anna Joy Oliveira, a nursing major; Grayson Richard Pierce, a finance major; Kaylynn Gayle Rackley, a nursing major; Brianna Renee Roark, an early childhood and elementary education major; Charissa Joy Schmidt, a psychology pre-counseling major with a minor in advocacy; Jordan Taylor Schooler, an early childhood and education major; Spencer Reed Seeley, a physics major; Jordan Lynn Shipman, an international business major; Taylor Makenna Thompson, a nursing major; Kimi Jo Walker, a nursing major; Isaac Scott Wilson, a secondary English education major; and Tiffany Noel Worley, a nursing major.

The Bison’s Honor Roll included Marisa G. Castaneda; Carly Dean Fisher; Abigail Rayanne Frost; Ethan Kenneth Hair; Sheila Ann Hamlin, a Christian studies major; Taylor Nicole Shofstall, a communication studies major with a minor in worship arts; Jacob Daniel Smith; Vladimir Ivanovich Tkachenko, a management major; and Jenna Marie Westbrook.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.

For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.