Holly Beth Fouts w/pic

Holly Beth Fouts, aged 49, passed from this earth at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Holly was born in Syracuse, NY on September 30, 1969, to Marcella and Peter Lindholm. It was only a couple of years later that the family moved to Bartlesville, OK, where she was raised. Throughout adolescence, Holly was a bright student and friend to many. Outside of academics, she enjoyed cheerleading, eventually going on to coach a group of girls throughout high school. In 1988, Holly graduated from Bartlesville High School, with her sights set on a medical degree from the University of Oklahoma.

In 1992, Holly earned her Bachelor of Science in Zoology. In 1996, she graduated from medical school with her Doctorate, and in 2000, she completed her residency. After dedicating 12 years of her life to the University of Oklahoma, it’s no wonder she was known widely as one of OU’s number 1 fans.

The last 19 years of Holly’s professional life saw her as an emergency room physician at Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, OK. It was there that thousands of people came to know Holly as the kind, nurturing, and generous provider she was. Not only was she a beacon of hope and safety for her patients, for many, she was also a friend.

Outside of work, Holly savored time with her family, loving to share with them the joys of travel, food, and music. In fact, many memories were made traveling to countless Fleetwood Mac concerts, where she was known to make lasting friendships in fellow Fleetwood Mac fans.

Holly is survived by her mother, Marcella Lindholm of Bartlesville, OK, her stepmother Patricia Lindholm of Scammon, KS, her in-laws, Leland and Linda Fouts of Coffeyville, KS, her uncle Robert Lindholm of Canajoharie, NY, her uncle Thomas Krigbaum and aunt Mary Krigbaum of Bartlesville, OK, her sisters, Wendy Phillips, Tess Hunt, Pam Harper, Debbie Bolin, Jenifer Hensel, Jamie Risher, and Stacy Taylor, and her daughters, Megan Crawley, Taylor Crawley, Shianne Fouts, Sierra Fouts, and Savannah Fouts.

Holly is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Cecil and Dorothy Krigbaum of Bartlesville, OK, her paternal grandparents, C. Kenneth and Doris Lindholm of Canajoharie, NY, her father, Peter Lindholm of Scammon, KS, her stepmother Jeanette Lindholm of Apple Valley, MN, and her husband, Robert Fouts of Bartlesville, OK.

When asked to describe their mom, Holly’s daughters agreed she was intelligent, passionate, gentle, empathetic, kind, giving, accepting, and so much more. Undoubtedly, her absence will be felt throughout the community.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation, as another of Holly’s passions was the continued care and support of law enforcement officers. Checks made out to the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation will be accepted at the Bartlesville Police Department at 615 S. Johnstone Ave.

Holly was entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home for cremation. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11a.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church in Bartlesville, OK. For additional information: www.stumpff.org.