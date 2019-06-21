VICTORY CHURCH

‘4S’ service set for Saturday

Victory Worship Center, located at 1550 S. Keeler Ave., in Bartlesville will be holding their 4S service at 7 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the fourth Saturday of the month. The service is a uniquely designed for prayer, prophetic worship, declaration and the gifts of the Holy Spirit. For more information, contact the church at 918-977-0741, or visit www.victoryworshipcenterok.com.

OCHELATA METHODIST

Chicken dinner scheduled for July 6

The Ochelata United Methodist Church, 100 N. LeBlanc St., will serve a fried chicken dinner starting at 10:30 a.m. July 6 at the church. The menu consists of fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, drink and dessert. Price is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 918-535-2321.

