KINGSTON — New beginnings are coming to the Turner Lady Falcons basketball program this fall.

After a 13-11 seasons, and an early exit in districts against Thackerville, the Lady Falcons will be under new leadership this season.

Bruce Keatts will be starting his first season as the head coach of the Lady Falcons this fall, after spending last season as an assistant coach for the Kingston girls basketball team.

Keatts has had head coaching experience in the past, all in Texas. Keatts coached at both Whitesboro and Gunter before going to Kingston.

“I want the kids to have a hard work ethic,” Keatts said. “We want to play fast and cause a lot of chaos at times. It is going to be ugly, and we want to make people play as ugly as they can. That is what we want to try and do.”

The Lady Falcons will have a young team next season, with just five upperclassmen and six underclassmen.

Keatts is hoping his seniors, Mersadies Johnson, Calli Hawkins, Baylee Weatherly and Ondrea Reynolds will help lead by examples on the court for the younger players to follow.

“Being new, I have to stop and think that ‘oh she’s just a freshman or she’s just a sophomore,’” Keatts said. “But they are getting it.”

Keatts did not pay as much attention to the Lady Falcons program during the season, but kept a close eye on the team during their playoff run.

Being a new head coach on a new team is going to be a challenge for Keatts, but he said he is ready for it.

“We are working on everything,” Keatts said. “The main thing is just them getting used to me and my style of basketball and learning what we do.”

Although Keatts is new to the program, the players on the team are not. Having played most of their lives together, the camaraderie on the team has been impressive to the new head coach so far.

“They are just a real cohesive group,” Keatts said. “They get along well, and like each other and like to play together.”

Taking over a program with a consistent history of success will be a work in progress for Keatts, but the head coach is ready for all new challenges.

Having coached before, Keatts knows what it takes to be a successful on the court, and is open for improvement, even for himself.

“I just need to work on my patience a little bit,” Keatts said. “Try to make sure I know that these kids haven’t done this and they are learning it, so maybe I gotta be a little more patient than I have done in the past.”