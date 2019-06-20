Tomorrow marks the first day of summer and for most of us in addition to scorching temperatures, summer time means travel. While traveling is always an exciting time, it can also mean you’re on your feet more. Are you confident in your balance and ability to travel with ease? Falls in seniors over the age of 65 are a serious health risk, threatening your independence. It’s important to be proactive and protect yourself from falls.

One way you can be proactive is to get a free balance screening. This assessment only takes about 10 – 15 minutes and is performed by physical therapist assistance. A balance screening will evaluate your risk for a fall and provide information on fall prevention, physical activity, and home modifications. If you pass the screening, what a great boost of confidence and a big help when preparing to travel this summer. If it seems that physical therapy might be beneficial for you we will work with you to not only get a more comprehensive evaluation but also find out how we can best serve you.

Did you know that you have direct access to evaluation and treatment by physical therapists? Direct access means you can skip the wait and schedule an appointment with a physical therapist without a referral. With direct access you have the ability to be seen, evaluated and treated by a physical therapist for up to 30 days without a referral from your physician or medical provider. The goal is that by decreasing the time between injury and treatment, outcomes improve significantly. Physical therapy may alleviate so many issues, decrease pain and help you get back to moving.

At Elder Care Physical Therapy, we strive to work closely with your physician, maintaining an open line of communication to help you get access to quality care. In fact, many of our patients will continue to arrive through the traditional referral route. However, we want you to know that you do have some freedom when it comes to your health care decisions. If you have any questions or concerns regarding balance or physical therapy we would love to talk with you! Give us a call at 918-335-8600 or simply log on to our website, www.abouteldercare.org, for more information.

Rachel Holdredge is the community outreach coordinator for Elder Care in Bartlesville.