The Pioneer Library System’s librarians set a lofty community goal for this year’s Summer Learning Challenge. They challenged readers in their communities to take on activities like reading books, attending presentations, taking part in STEM-related programs and more. Readers earned points for these activities, with a system goal set to achieve one million points by the end of the Summer Learning Challenge in August.

But readers throughout the three-county system shattered the goal, reaching that one million point mark before the second week of June had even completed.

In celebration, each of the 12 PLS libraries in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties will host a Community Goal Celebration to mark the achievement on Wednesday, June 26. Libraries will celebrate with an “out of this world” dress-up day related to this year’s Summer Learning theme, “A Universe of Stories.”

More importantly, the achievement has triggered a donation PLS will make of 3,000 books to children participating in the WIC program in each of the three counties. The book donations were funded by the Pioneer Library System Foundation, Cynthia Cooper and the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative.

PLS is working directly with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, McClain County Health Department and Cleveland County Health Department to distribute the books during the next year.

More than 5,600 people have enrolled in this year’s Summer Learning Program, and already almost 500 have completed their personal Summer Learning Challenge.

So what’s next? Now librarians are going to set a new goal in a “Mega Challenge” for communities.

This time, the goal number is to reach a total of three million points. Library users can continue to earn points toward their individual goals for the summer through various activities. And if they can hit this mark, there will be more celebrations and plans for a special STEM project with the Maker Mobile, the library system’s mobile maker space.

For more information on the Summer Learning Challenge, or any of the programs and services of the Pioneer Library System, go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or download the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available on Google Play for Android devices or through iTunes for iPhones.

Rock out as part of the band in library workshop

Explore music and perhaps find inspiration to “Become a Member of the Band” in a special summer presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the McLoud Public Library.

John McGaha, a professional multi-instrumentalist, music composer and producer with more than 40 years of experience will lead the program. He will bring various instruments for participants to learn more about and explore from his collection that includes a mandolin, violin, guitar, penny whistlers and exotic options like a Guzheng or Oud.

The event is part of this year’s Summer Learning Program at the library and is for teens ages 12 to 17. No advance registration is required to participate.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

Duo inspires with movement and energy

Jeremy and Kelsey Philo bring a passion for creating magical experiences through their energetic performances using a variety of skills and items.

Together they make up Inspyral Entertainment, and they’ll be visiting libraries throughout the Pioneer Library System for activities this summer.

Their program “Juggling with Inspyral” comes to the McLoud Public Library at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27. They’ll perform at the McLoud American Legion Hall across the street to the east of the library.

This event is geared to children age 11 and under and will feature a glow show with lasers, hoops, acrobatics and a unicycle as they demonstrate grit and growth. Children also will get the chance to practice their anti-gravity skills juggling balls and spinning plates.

Registration is required as space is limited for the program.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.