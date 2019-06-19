On Monday, June 10, the Kansas Comets hosted the Keys Cougars for summer baseball.

The game got started a little late as the Cougars arrived later than they expected.

The Cougars led off the first inning with their first batter thrown out at first, the second batter got to first and then stole second, the third batter struck out and the fourth batter hit a pop fly that was caught.

The Comets took over the bats and established their foothold for the game with four runs in the first inning.

Caleb Reding #3 got a single, but was forced out at second on Easton Wiggins’ #12 single.

Wiggins stole second base, then Kobe Teague #27 was walked when he was hit by a pitch, Jermiah Harmon #6 hit a single and brought Wiggins across home plate for the Comets’ first score.

Rowdy Blackbird #28 nailed a double and brought Teague and Harmon home for the next two scores, but Kansas wasn’t done, yet.

Jermey Verrette #22 was walked and Trae Foster #45 took for him as a pinch runner.

Deaven Noe #9 hit a deep single, which allowed Foster to scamper around to third base, then Noe stole second while freshman Kasen Rodriguez #24 was at bat.

Rodriguez got a single, but then Tyler Seay #20 was struck out and Elias Warren #11, another freshman, hit a long fly that was caught for the third out.

Reding continued as Kansas’ pitcher and struck out the first three batters for Keys, in the second inning.

The second inning bats were a little quieter for Kansas.

Reding came back to the plate for the second time and hit a single, then stole second, got a little ahead of himself and got tagged as he tried to steal third base.

Wiggins lost the race to first base, but Teague got a single, as did Harmon and both tried to steal the next base when Blackbird took the bat, however, Harmon got tagged at second, ending the second inning.

The third inning saw both teams experience three up and out.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Comets brought in Harmon to pitch and the first three Cougars went down.

As the Comets came back to the plate, Seay was walked and then proceeded to steal his way around the diamond, eventually stealing home for the only score of the inning for Kansas.

Warren came back to the plate with another deep fly ball that was caught, Reding struck out, Wiggins was walked and Teague wasn’t able to beat the ball to first, ending the fourth inning for the Comets.

The Comets continued to play good defensive ball as they threw out three of four runners at first base to give the Cougars another short inning.

Keys changed pitchers as Kansas came to bat and first Kansas batter, Harmon hit a double.

The next batter, Blackbird hit a triple and brought Harmon across home plate.

Verrette hit a single, but Blackbird was caught at home plate for an out, then Noe struck out, Seay hit a single, but Warren was thrown out at first.

The sixth inning was the first inning Keys was able to get on the board, as two batters were able to move a previous batter in to score, but that would be the only run Kansas would allow Keys to have in the game.

As the Comets came back to bat, they were able to get a walk and a couple of hits, but couldn’t turn anything into a run.

The seventh inning saw both teams go three and out.

The Cougars didn’t get any runs in the eighth or ninth innings, but Kansas was able to add a couple more to their total, bringing the final score to Comets 8, Cougars 1.

Coach Austin Martin was pleased with how his team played.

He said “We had most of players show up, which sometimes can be a struggle, especially as many of our players play all sports!”

“We played well” observed Martin.

On June 17, the Comets travel to Ketchum to play Ketchum at 3 pm, then Olive at 5 pm, in a double header.