The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest, Oklahoma's biggest balloon festival of 2019, is set to return to Shawnee this August bringing live performers, family-friendly activities, fireworks, a hunting and fishing expo, a 5K, a display of 25 hot air balloons and more.

The festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 9 at 4:00 p.m. at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Powwow Grounds. There will be food trucks, a 5K race and more over the weekend. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend The Outdoor Nation Expo, a hunting and fishing expo located inside the FireLake arena, offering family-friendly activities and plenty of vendors and demonstrations for all to enjoy.

It will be a fun-filled weekend of balloon glows, balloon rides and family activities. Festivalgoers can expect to see balloons covering the Shawnee sky throughout the weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 10 events begin with commercial balloon flights starting at 7:00 a.m., along with The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest 5K race taking place at the FireLake Golf Course. It will be conducted in an out-and-back format and will not be timed, but all finishers will receive a commemorative finisher's medal. Runners of all ages are welcome and can register online for the race at FirelakeBalloonFest.com for $25.

Local artists will display their art during the balloon festival. Families will also be able to enjoy a kid’s zone and petting zoo, a carnival that's open until midnight and tethered balloon rides beginning at 6:00 p.m.

A variety of retail vendors will offer apparel merchandise, home goods, jewelry and art. Plenty of food trucks will be available, including burgers, kettle corn, tacos, desserts and more.

Friday entertainment includes live music from Shiloh Steel and Play it Loud will present Mike Hosty and KALO. Saturday entertainment includes live music from Amanda Coffee Reynolds, Vince Van and The Outlaws and Cade Foehner, a top five finalist in season 16 of American Idol.

Entry to the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest is free. For event schedules, vendor information, directions and more visit FirelakeBalloonFest.com.

Sponsors for the 2019 Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival include, Coca-Cola, CORE water, Dr. Pepper, P&G, Amcon, Jack Link’s, Kellogg’s, Rockstar Energy Drink, Charmin, U.S. Fleet Tracking, Dawn, Corona, Tide, Modelo and Andreini.