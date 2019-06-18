Duncan — Josie Helen LaJaunda (Wanda) Cartwright Chapman, 88, of Duncan, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Country Club Care, Duncan.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bethesda Church of God. Interment will follow at New Velma Cemetery.

The family will visit with friends at the funeral home from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Wanda was born June 23, 1930, at Simon, Love County, to Sarah Josephine (Chitwood) and Eugene Franklin Cartwright.

She married J T Chapman on Nov. 8, 1947, at Gainesville, Texas. He preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2007.

Wanda loved her family and friends and loved to socialize! She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles and traveling.

Wanda was a member of Bethesda Church of God.

Survivors include her children, Norma and husband Leo Stagner, Leland (Skeet) Chapman and wife Myrna, and Jerrell (Bim) Chapman, all of Velma; five grandchildren, Jeana and husband Garlin Earnhart, of Duncan, Cindy Stagner of Oklahoma City, Renea and husband Mark Ely, and Shannon and husband Levi Williams, and Courtney and husband Sean Thompson, all of Velma; great-grandchildren, Emily Ely, Bryan Ely, Alexis Williams, Delaney Williams, Tripp Thompson and Nash Thompson, all of Velma; sisters-in-law, Mayne Cartwright Marzahn of Fort Worth, Texas, Marian Chapman of Velma, Ada Huckabee of Gunter, Texas, and Mary and husband Keith O’Dell, of Choctaw; brothers-in-law, Bob and wife Joyce Chapman, of Whitewright, Texas, and Byrle and wife Judy Chapman, of Colorado City, Texas.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Elzie, Philmon, Odis, Walter, Jack and Harold Cartwight; four sisters, Addie Swint, Ella Mae Cartwright, Irene Kemp and Ida Auld; and one great-grandson, Howard “Jack” Williams.

Pallbearers will be Leland (Skeet) Chapman, Jerrell (Bim) Chapman, Leo Stagner, Garlin Earnhart, Mark Ely, Levi Williams, Sean Thompson and Bryan Ely.

Memorial gifts may be made to Chisholm Trail Hospice, Duncan or American Heart Association.

