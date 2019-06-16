Sometimes in life, a journey can take someone to many places before they reach their final destination.

For Davis native and former Lady Wolves softball standout Casady Webb, her journey through the game of softball has taken her from Oklahoma to Texas and back to Oklahoma, but it’s led her to where she feels she was meant to end up.

Webb recently finished her final season as a member of the Central Oklahoma Lady Bronchos softball team in Edmond, where she had a solid senior season stats wise and team wise.

Now that her playing career is behind her, Webb is going to return to the place she credits with helping her rediscover her passion and love for softball, Seminole State College.

“Coaching is something I’ve long dreamt about,” Webb said. “I’m so thankful for this opportunity to be able to coach with such great people. I’m just eager to get my feet on the ground and to just learn everything there is to know. There’s always something you can learn and I’m ready to soak it all up.”

Before she made a name for herself on the college stage, Webb made an impact for the Davis Lady Wolves in high school.

She was named as the 2012 All-Ardmoreite Hitter of the Year as a sophomore, when she hit .506 at the plate while totaling 44 hits for the season. She also totaled a .587 on base percentage with 37 RBI’s including 12 doubles and four triples. She only struck out seven times in 111 plate appearances that season, as well as not committing an error the whole season behind the plate.

That same year she was also named as the Lake Country Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

She was also named as the 2013 All-Ardmoreite Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the 2014 All-Ardmoreite Slow Pitch Defensive Player of the Year while finishing her career with 180 hits, 33 home runs 160 RBI’s and 141 runs scored at Davis.

During her time as a college softball player, Webb has sported the uniforms for the University of North Texas in Denton, Seminole State College, and the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

During her freshman year at UNT, Webb finished with a .159 batting average with seven RBI while starting 22 out of 35 games for the Mean Green.

But it wasn’t until SSC head coach Amber Flores entered the frame that Webb truly emerged as a standout softball player in college.

“I tell everyone to this day that Coach (Amber) Flores saved me,” Webb said. “She is my inspiration for so many things and I truly believe that if it wasn’t for her, I’d have hung up my cleats for good.”

“My biggest motivation has always been trying to find myself again during this journey,” Webb added. “There was a time where I had lost the little girl love I had for the game of softball. It’s thanks to Coach Flores, along with Coach (Cody) White, Coach (Jon) Hunter, and my parents TJ and Tammie that I not only found my game again, but my love for it as well. All of them showed me so much support and never gave up on me. I’m forever grateful to all of them.”

The change in scenery and coaching put Webb on the map in more ways than one her sophomore season.

At the end of the season, Webb had racked up First-Team All-Region honors at the catcher position, while batting .442 on the season with 95 hits, 26 of which were doubles, with 11 home runs.

She also totaled 65 RBI while finishing with a .735 slugging percentage and a .506 on-base percentage.

Webb would then make her way to Edmond, where she had a solid junior season with the Lady Bronchos.

She batted .294 with 24 RBI and three home runs, as well as a .964 fielding percentage.

That same season, UCO went 34-22 with a 17-9 record in MIAA conference play, while making the finals of the conference tournament.

This past season though, Webb and her teammates went out with a bang.

UCO was ranked No. 1 in the country in Division II softball, and went 48-8 for the season, including going 23-3 in conference play and 23-4 at home.

The Lady Bronchos were crowned the regular season and conference tournament champions of the MIAA conference, and made the Super Regional round of the NCAA Softball playoffs, after winning the NCAA Division II Central Regional championship over Arkansas Tech.

At the plate, Webb finished with a .347 batting average for the season with 44 RBI’s and five home runs with 51 hits for the year.

“I had an absolute blast this year at UCO,” Webb said. “To be ranked No. 1 in the country with all of my best friends is something so many people strive to achieve in their careers. We had a great time and left everything out on the field every single game.”

“I am so proud to have gotten to wear UCO and the Lady Bronchus name across my chest,” Webb added.

“Having number seven on my back meant the world to me. I’m going to miss being apart of the team the most, and putting on my uniform and lacing up my cleats. I’m going to miss looking up and seeing my family cheering me on, as well as Coach White being at third base knowing he truly believes in me as a person and a player. Mostly though I’m going to miss having the privilege of representing such amazing coaches and such an amazing college like UCO.”

Webb also had some advice for those players who find themselves in similar situations like she did during her softball journey.

“The most important thing is to always make sure you are happy,” she said. “Life is too short to be complacent and scared. Yes this journey was scary, but I truly believe I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it. This is going to help me become an amazing coach in the future.”

“Trust the journey,” Webb added. “But most of all, trust in yourself and what you feel is the best fit for you as a player and as a person.”