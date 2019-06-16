

Local police officers are dropping their uniforms and picking up golf clubs for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 108’s second annual golf tournament.

The tournament is open to anyone who wants to compete and will be held at 9 a.m. July 15 at the Dornick Hills Country Club, said FOP Lodge 108 president Matthew Miller.

Around 20 teams of officers from several jurisdictions and various members of the community came out to play in the 2017 tournament, Miller said. This year, the organization hopes to see even more participation as part of its mission to promote community involvement with law enforcement.

“We like to get in on those to be more involved in our community, to get more away from the uniform and the patrol car and interact with the community in a little bit different way to show them that we’re normal human beings like anybody else,” Miller said.

Individual player’s registration costs $75, team registration is $300 and law enforcement team registration is $260; however, the deadline to register is July 1, Miller said.

All proceeds go towards community events the FOP Lodge 108 hosts and is involved in, as well as day-to-day operations and services for officers.

“We provide services and support whenever any of our officers are going through hard times, being sick or in the hospital or on medical leave or anything like that, we try to take care of our own in that respect also,” Miller said.

In conjunction with the tournament, FOP Lodge 108 will be hosting a gun raffle, Miller said. Purchasing a $10 ticket for the raffle gives individuals the chance to win a Benelli Nova 12 Gauge Shotgun or a $500 gift card to Jerry’s Gun Shop.

“It is an excellent duck hunting shotgun, I have one myself,” Miller said. “You can hunt turkeys with them, you can hunt anything that flies with them.”

Miller said the drawing for the raffle will be held during the golf tournament and first, second and third cash prizes will be distributed to the winners of the golf tournament. There will be prizes for ‘closest to the pin’ and ‘longest drive’, as well.

“We encourage the community to come on out and have a good time,” Miller said. “If they have any issues that they feel are pressing in Ardmore that they feel like need to be addressed, they’re more than welcome to do that as well.”

To register for the golf tournament, contact Matthew Miller at 580-399-4571 or Eric Grisham at 580-276-0331. Tickets for the gun raffle can be purchased at Jerry's Gun Shop or from an officer at the golf tournament.












