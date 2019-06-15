Anheuser-Busch recently announced that it was donating one million cans of clean drinking water to volunteer fire departments across the United States to provide critical hydration to the firefighters as they prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

Konawa was the Oklahoma volunteer fire department identified by the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) as a department with critical need for the emergency drinking water and was one of the 50-initial fire departments nationwide to receive a delivery from one of Anheuser-Busch's wholesaler partners.