CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lucy Hale, 30; Kevin McHale, 31; Diablo Cody, 41; Boy George, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, and you’ll discover what you have to do in order to avoid a dispute. It may mean distancing yourself from a situation that has been going sour for way too long. Consider the consequences, and prepare to make your move. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will do you good. Travel, learn and experience all you can. Spend time with people who stimulate you mentally and who bring out the best in you. Make decisions that promote positive change and passion. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Being taken advantage of is apparent if you are too friendly or trying to please everyone around you. Think about what you want and what’s best for you. Make decisions that are in your best interest. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Raise awareness to gain the support you need to make a difference to a cause that’s important to you. Working in conjunction with someone you care about will make the rewards you achieve that much better. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful what you wish for. Mull over your thoughts before you decide to take action. You don’t have to go overboard in order to impress someone. Trying to buy love will have an emotional downside that doesn’t favor a forever relationship. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to what you know and people who are reliable. Proceed with compassion and the desire to help the underdog, and join forces with people who want to make a difference. What you accomplish will satisfy your soul. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visit someone who brings out the best in you. A positive change will add to your appeal and make you feel good about the way you look and what you have to offer. Distance yourself from negativity. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your intentions clear, and take action. Follow your heart and imagination to make your life better. A change that leads to a different environment will be enlightening. Let go of the past, and live in the moment. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Relationships should be dealt with carefully. Listen to what others tell you, but don’t take action based on what you hear. Someone will mislead you if given the chance. Be upfront and ask direct questions to avoid emotional manipulation. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An offer should be looked at carefully. An exaggerated description of what you will receive should be considered a red flag. Read the fine print, and when in doubt, get expert advice. Taking precautions will result in positive alternatives. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It shouldn’t matter what others are doing. If something doesn’t fit into your schedule, take a pass. Concentrate on what makes you happy, and spend time with the people who offer something in return. Romance will enhance your life. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do something that is meaningful, and you will feel good about the contribution you make. You don’t have to spend a lot to make a good impression. Kindness and consideration, along with time and effort, are required. 5 stars