Donald B. Jones and Anita Gail Randell were married sixty years ago, on June 14, 1959, at First Baptist Church, Tulsa. They have spent much of their lives in Oklahoma and have a long connection to the Shawnee area. Having met while students at OBU, their very first date was at Van’s Pig Stand. Two of their children would attend OBU, as would three of their grandchildren. Their first child, Susan, was born on December 1, 1960. They then added a son, Doug, on February 8, 1964, and adopted their third child, Rob, born on February 5, 1972. They have six grandchildren – Jennifer Payne, Amy Royer, Graham Jones, Audra Jones, Olivia Jones, and Alyssa Jones; and two great-grandchildren – Everett and Emery Royer. This weekend, family and friends will celebrate Don and Anita and the legacy of joy and love that they cultivated over 60 faithful years of marriage.