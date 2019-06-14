Kelli Wilson was hired as the new STEM Outreach Coordinator for Gordon Cooper Technology Center Tuesday night at the Board of Education meeting.

According to Superintendent Marty Lewis, Wilson will officially begin her position in mid July.

Lewis explained this position is one GCTC holds in high regard as it involves working with the community and GCTC's 27 partner schools associated with the STEM program.

However. while Wilson was hired, the board also accepted the resignation of Online Consortium Coordinator J. Evan Smith.

Lewis said currently GCTC is looking to fill the position as it is another important job involving the STEM program. He said the board hopes to have candidates by their next meeting June 25 or in July.

In addition, the board approved items to involving the construction of the new Public Safety Center. Lewis explained the Board approved changes to orders including an additional door and revised utilities as well as an added sidewalk that is required by the city.

He said the project is progressing well despite the rain and exterior walls are expected to go up soon.

Standard items were approved at the meeting including funding for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, money orders and yearly contracts.