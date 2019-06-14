The iconic Canada goose is the subject for the current Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp design competition, which is now accepting entries. Artists have until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to submit artwork for this prestigious contest that has been conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation since 1980.

The winning artwork will grace the 2020-21 Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp, which is purchased by waterfowl hunters in the state and by collectors nationwide. The winning artist will receive a $1,200 purchase award.

Because the Wildlife Department receives no general state tax appropriations, revenue from the Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp and the Oklahoma Waterfowl License are important sources of funding for in-the-field habitat work that benefits waterfowl and other wetlands wildlife. Since the waterfowl stamp program began, thousands of acres of habitat has been purchased and much of that habitat has been enhanced, restored and maintained for the benefit of waterfowl.

Judges will consider each artwork in terms of anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for printing. Any background habitat depicted must be typical of an Oklahoma locale.

Entries are limited to one artwork per artist, and a $20 nonrefundable entry fee and entry form are required. Mailed entries should be sent to Duck Stamp Competition Coordinator, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, P.O. Box 53465, Oklahoma City, OK 73152. Ground deliveries should be made to 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, 73105.

For complete contest rules, go to www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/species/waterfowl/duck-stamp-program/rules. For more contest information, call (405) 521-3855.