Central

Arcadia: Lake Arcadia is closed due to flooding.

Draper: June 11. Elevation 5 ft. above normal, water low to mid-70s and clearing. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on jigs, soft plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and along shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, worms and sunfish in the main lake and around points. White bass excellent on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, small spinnerbaits, crankbaits and gay blades along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Jimmy’s Bait Shop.

Hefner: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 76 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, live shad, shad and worms along channels, main lake, shorelines, tailwater and fishing dock. Crappie good on buzz baits, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 74 and clearing. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver and flukes around main lake and tailwater. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms around main lake and tailwater. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Wes Watkins: June 11. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, shrimp and worms along riprap and shorelines. Flathead catfish slow on live bait along riprap and shallows. White bass slow on crankbaits and sassy shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Birch: June 7. Elevation 23 1/3 ft. above normal, water 70s and murky. Channel, blue and flathead catfish slow on cut bait around the dam. The lake has no access unless you fish along the face of the dam. There is also water in the emergency spillway so the road north of the dam office is shut down due to being flooded. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Copan: June 8. Elevation 21 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. Some parks and boat ramps are planned to open this week unless more rain causes closures to remain. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad and worms below the dam and around riprap. Crappie slow on minnows and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 9. Elevation above normal, water 70s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around coves, docks, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. White bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around discharge, main lake and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, shad and worms around docks, points and riprap. eport submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: June 6. Elevation 27 ft. above normal, water 75 and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live shad below the dam, around the dam and main lake. All other fishing slow due to high water. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

Fort Gibson: June 9. Elevation 26 ft. above normal, water 76. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on shad and worms around creek channels and river channel. All other fishing is slow due to high water. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

Grand: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 75 and stained. The lake is still flooded and full of debris and hazards. Please use extreme caution while boating. Check out the Facebook pages GrandFishingReport.com and Grand River Dam Authority for lake and fishing updates.

Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and main lake. White bass good on jigs along creek channels, main lake and river mouth. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on shad and worms around brush structure, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Marni Loftis, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: June 10. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass good on plastics, rogues and spinnerbaits around shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish good on shad, shrimp and worms around shallows and shorelines. Greenleaf state park, the lake and marina are now open as normal. If you are trying to access Greenleaf Lake from Highway 62 you will need to exit at South Lee St. which is east about two miles of the Highway 10 exit, then turn left onto East Benge Road to Willey Street, Turn right on Willey Street to Highway 10. Highway 10 is still closed from Willey Street back to Highway 62. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 9. Elevation above average, water upper 60s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits and jigs around channels, creek channels and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastics around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 8. Elevation 31 ft. above average, water 60s and muddy. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam and around riprap. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and worms around shorelines. Some parks and boat ramps are closed due to high water. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: June 11. Elevation 30 ft. above normal, water 70s and muddy. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along flats, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, white bass and walleye good on crankbaits, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. Paddlefish snagging excellent below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: June 6. Elevation above average, water muddy. Release levels have decreased. Blue catfish slow on cut bait below the dam and around shorelines. All fishing slow, lake continues to drop. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: June 8. Elevation normal, water 55 and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam, around shallows and Watts PHA. Trout were stocked at dam and Watts PHA this week. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: June 10. Elevation above average, water 4ft above and semi clear. Largemouth bass fair on minnows, topwater lures and plastic worms around west side coves, northern coves with standing timber, island rocks and rocky point on the west side. Channel and flathead catfish good on live shad, shad, chicken liver and chicken blood dough bait along channels, creek channels, river channel, docks, west side docks and island. The catfish are being caught near rocks and nesting sites. Flatheads are being caught with live baits more frequently. White bass fair on crankbaits, deep divers and spinnerbaits along dam riprap and main lake channel near the sandbar. White bass are being caught near the southern ends and west sides of the lake. Several caught on crankbaits this past weekend. Saugeye good on various deep divers and bottom dragging spinnerbaits and night crawlers in the main lake around sandbars and the dam. Several 14-20 inch saugeye were caught. Several fisherman caught their limits this weekend. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.

Oologah: June 9. Elevation 21 ft. above average and falling slowly, water 68 and muddy. All Corps campgrounds and ramps are still closed. Area below the dam is now open. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and on juglines and limblines. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: June 8. Elevation above average, water dirty and in the 70s. As of 4 pm on June 8th all boat ramps are closed. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around shorelines and flooded vegetation. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: June 9. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on plastics around brush structure and weed beds. Saugeye good on crankbaits, cut bait and jigs around main lake and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait around coves, discharge and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: June 9. Elevation above normal, water 70s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around coves, docks, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. White bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around discharge, main lake and points. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, shad and worms around coves, discharge, docks, points and riprap. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Tenkiller: June 11. Elevation 24 ft. above normal and rising, water murky. No daily releases of water below the dam. Traditional boat launching sites are underwater. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, standing timber, weed beds and along shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shrimp and stinkbait in the main lake, around points, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 72 and muddy. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hair jigs, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam and along shorelines. Boaters should continue to use extreme caution on Webber Falls. Do to the record flooding there is a heavy load of debris in the river and most all channel markers are no longer in the correct placement. These hazards will be present for the foreseeable future. Boat ramps are starting to reopen at this time. Contact the Corps. of Engineers for the most current openings. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: June 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait and shad around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: June 10. Elevation 4 3/4 ft. above normal, water lower 60s. Both gates are open at 1 1/2 ft. releasing 719 cubic feet per second. Boat ramps open. Walk ways to docks are under water and closed. Striped bass hybrids good on live bait around the main lake and drifting. White bass and striped bass hybrids surfacing in evening hours good with topwater baits near north side. Catfish good with cut baits on trotlines and live baits on rod-and-reel. Crappie slow to fair. Walleye fair with worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: June 10. Elevation above normal, water murky. Channel catfish fair on stinkbait and worms below the dam and along shorelines. Channel catfish fair on jigs and minnows around the dam. The Corp opened the discharge gate Saturday. Fishing is picking up below the dam. The lake is still at flood stage and will be for some time. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Blue River: June 11. Elevation below normal, water 71 and stained. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, dough bait and punch bait along channels and creek channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels and shorelines. Trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along river channel and below falls. Trout numbers are declining as summer is approaching, but the channel catfish bite is great. Try targeting channel catfish at the confluence of the river and smaller feeder creeks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at Blue River public hunting and fishing area.

Broken Bow: June 7. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 73. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, flukes and plastics around brush structure, points and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on punch bait and worms around channels, coves, creek channels, points and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 77 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait below the dam. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids good on flukes and shad below the dam. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam and around channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, live bait, plastics, small lures and worms around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, points, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 6. Elevation normal, water 74 and murky. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastics and topwater lures around main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and live shad around coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 6. Elevation normal. Stocked approximately 1,470 rainbow trout on June 5. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the Southeast Region Office.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 7. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, small lures and tube jigs around rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs and topwater lures around points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish and sunfish around main lake, points and jug lines. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks and in coves. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: June 7. Elevation rising, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits around channels. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms below the dam and around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 7. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around channels, creek channels, flats, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits, plastics, rogues and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, riprap, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 82. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, jerk bait, lipless baits, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around channels, main lake, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 73 and muddy. Lake levels are starting to stabilize from in-flow; gates are still open below the Denison Dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and shad below the dam, around river channel and shallows. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and punch bait around channels, river channel, shallows and shorelines. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad, minnows, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam and around the main lake. Fishing in the tailwaters in Red River is good for Striper and blue cats. Striped bass are being caught on flukes and hair jigs paired with a casting cork, blue cats are being caught on cut bait in the edge of current in Tailwater. Striped Bass fishing in the lake is great in the main lake (Washita Point, Soldier Creek, West Burns areas) Locate schools on electronics and drop live bait or cut bait to appropriate depth. In early mornings and late evenings, stripers have surfacing feeding on bait fry when surface feeding is going on anglers should throw topwater lures or subsurface lures being retrieved with fast or eradicate pace. Catfishing on the lake had been good in flooded areas with feeder creek current; anglers should use punch bait, cut bait or worms. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: June 7. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait and stinkbait around brush structure, channels and main lake. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, Game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: June 9. Elevation above normal, water 72 and clear. Walleye, white bass and crappie good on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs and minnows below and around the dam, main lake and rocks. Channel catfish fair on stinkbait and worms below the dam, around river channel and river mouth.

Ellsworth: June 9. Elevation above normal with three flood gates open, water 73 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad below the dam, around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: June 10. Elevation above normal, water in the 70s and murky. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around brush structure, channels, creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: June 9. Elevation above normal, water 74 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad around points and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: June 11. Elevation normal, water 70. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along creek channels, flats and points. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 8. Elevation 3 ft. above normal, water 70s and cloudy. Spillway is still open. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait below the dam, around docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.