John Gregory Gilcrease was born July 29, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas, to Bill Gilcrease and Evelyn (Blocker).

John Gregory Gilcrease was born July 29, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas, to Bill Gilcrease and Evelyn (Blocker). He passed away June 11, 2019, in Shawnee at the age of 69.

John served his country proudly in the United States Army, including two tours in Vietnam. He enjoyed camping and fishing, traveling, and vacationing. He spent many hours working on the farm and loved his pets.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Evelyn.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Darlene (Hall) Gilcrease of the home; children, Paula Stephens and husband James of Red Oak, Texas, Michael Anson and wife Angie of Dell, Shawn Anson of Shawnee; six grandchildren, Dakota Brown, Brooke Anson, Braye Stephens, Justin Cochrane, Jett Anson, Olivia Anson; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Cochrane and Charlie Cochrane; brother, Robert Gilcrease and wife Maeadia of Shawnee along with many other family members and friends.

A graveside funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 14, at the White Dove Cemetery in Sparks with Reverend Christine Pomaville officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.