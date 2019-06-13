Charles L. Wright, age 69, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on September 7, 2018. Charles was born on September 19, 1948 in Enid, Oklahoma to Charles and Nora Dalton Wright. Charles attended high school in Neodesha, Kansas and shortly thereafter he married the love of his life Sharon Kay Jones.

After high school, Charles enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country in Viet Nam, receiving two Purple Heart Awards, two Meritorious Service Medals among numerous other military decorations and awards.

After his tour with the Marine Corps, he joined The National Guard, Army Reserves, and then the United States Army, retiring in 2002, moving shortly thereafter to Grove where he and Sharon made their forever home.

He was a member of the Grand Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Grove and enjoyed his time spent there with comrades. He and Sharon enjoyed motorcycling and took many trips together with friends riding many miles on their Harley Trike. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and always enjoyed being on the lake, dancing, gatherings with friends, travelling, and working outdoors around the house.

Charles’ infectious personality gained him lifelong friends all over the world. He was affectionately called Charlie or Chuck to most, and jokingly referred to as ‘Left Chuck’ to his many friends in Grove. To know him was to love him. He always had a smile, a laugh, a joke or a story. He was humble, loyal and a joy to be around; the ‘life of the party’ one might say. He was a loving husband and father who is greatly missed by family and friends alike, leaving a void where once was an amazing man.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Johnny Wright.

Surviving are his loving wife Sharon; two sons Todd Wright and wife Michelle of Las Vegas, Nevada and Troy Wright and wife Bridgette of Gillette, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Shirley Heinrick and husband Elmer of Shawnee, Kansas, Kathy Shephard and husband Doug of Westminster, Colorado, and Frannie Aemisegger and husband Steve of Independence, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 in Grove, Oklahoma with Military Honors.

