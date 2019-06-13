Carolyn Dearing (Duncan) was born in Muskogee on Dec. 3, 1941 and passed away on June 11, 2019.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Tommy, and son Wayne of the home, daughter and son in law Kathy and Frank Felix, and one brother Bud Duncan.

She retired from Tinker Air Force Base.

June 6, 2019, was Tommy's and Carolyn's 60th wedding anniversary.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and one sister. She had two granddaughters, four grandsons, and nine great-grandsons.

Services will be Friday, June 14, at the First Baptist Church in McLoud with Bro. Matt Halsted officiating.

Services entrusted to Browns Family Funeral Home of McLoud.