SHAWNEE – The Bison Radio Network is expanding its coverage for the 2019 football season, adding popular Oklahoma City-based sports radio station 1340 AM The Game as an affiliate.

"We're very excited to have The Game come on board with the Bison Radio Network," said Brian Dude, associate athletics director for external operations. "We believe we have one of the very best broadcast teams in all of NCAA Division II and look forward to our fans having even more options to hear Bison football on the radio."

In partnership with Sportscast Productions, all OBU football games, home and away, are broadcast live in the greater Shawnee and Seminole area, as well as in the Oklahoma City, Norman, and Tulsa markets.

Live game audio is also available across the country and around the world via webcast on OBUBison.com and on the iHeartRadio app.

Veteran play-by-play man and "Voice of the Bison", Todd Miller, returns to the booth for his fourth season broadcasting OBU football this fall.

Miller is once again joined in the booth by legendary Oklahoma sports announcer John Brooks. The longtime voice of Oklahoma Sooner football, Brooks' resume includes over 3,300 play-by-play broadcasts in college and professional football, basketball, hockey, and baseball. Now the president of Sportscast Productions, Inc., he was inducted into the Oklahoma Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bringing Bison fans the latest sideline reports and analysis is veteran journalist Scott Wanish. A 1991 OBU graduate, Wanish was an honorable mention All-American baseball player for the Bison. During his career he has worked as a sportswriter for the Shawnee News-Star, as sports editor of the Midwest City Sun, and editor of the Edmond Sun.

Following the program's most successful season since joining NCAA Division II, including a sweep of its in-state rivals in the Great American Conference, the Bison football team opens the 2019 season on Sept. 7 against Henderson State at Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex in Shawnee.