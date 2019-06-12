1 man dead following police-involved shooting

Bartlesville police have identified a man who was shot and killed by officers June 1 during an altercation at a residence in the 1300 block of Madison Boulevard.

Bartlesville Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jay Hastings said Thomas Goodeyes Gay, 35, of Oologah was the man killed.

Hastings said the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. June 1 after Bartlesville police officers responded to the home after Gay’s father called saying he wanted his adult son to leave the residence.

“The father described his son’s behavior as possibly being high, acting very paranoid and combative toward others,” Hastings said in a statement.

Two patrol officers arrived and spoke to the father outside the residence. Both officers then entered the home to speak to Gay, who was in a back bedroom.

“Once officers made contact with Thomas, a struggle began and officers deployed a Taser,” Hastings said. “A short time later, officers advised by radio that shots had been fired, suspect was down, and they requested fire and ambulance to the scene.”

Gay was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The Bartlesville Police Department requested the OSBI to respond and investigate the shooting. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, Hastings said.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and State Medical Examiner’s Office are all working on the investigation.

City Council approves police body, dash cameras

Following June 1’s tragic police officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Bartlesville City Council June 3 added $155,000 in additional funding to the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget to outfit all Bartlesville police officers and their vehicles with cameras.

The funding will provide each officer with a body camera and patrol cars will have dash cameras.

City Manager Mike Bailey said the city of Bartlesville has been working to implement cameras since Police Chief Tracy Roles joined the staff in 2018. After June 1’s shooting, city staff decided to recommend to the City Council to go ahead and fully fund the cameras.

“We are ready to move forward with that. However, the only funding that we provided up to this point in time was a grant from OMAG (Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group) for $10,000 and $25,000 for this fiscal year in our appropriations,” Bailey said.

The grant funding and the $25,000 will be added to the $155,000 for fiscal year 2019-2020 to outfit police with the technology.

“We were taking a deliberative and phased approach to implement the cameras, but in light of what happened in the last weekend, the chief and I spoke (Monday morning), and we what to move up the timeline on this,” Bailey said. “We want to make sure our officers and the public are protected, and this is a great way to get to the bottom of things rather quickly.”

Some of the cameras have already been purchased as a part of the phased implementation, Roles said. The additional funding will pay for a total of 55 cameras.

Budget documents from the city of Bartlesville show that there are $106.1 million in resources available to city government with total expenditure and reserve appropriations in the amount of $101.8 million.

Additions to next year’s budget include:

— The hiring of two police officers for traffic enforcement focus.

— An additional $10,000 for CityRide.

— A roof grant program for code compliance.

— A 2.5% merit increase and 1% cost of living adjustment for city employees.

After Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved the budget Monday, it will go into effect on July 1.

Schools provide free summer meals

Yes, there is a free lunch … and a free breakfast.

And they’re available again to kids this summer, thanks to the Summer Food Service Program offered through Bartlesville Public Schools.

“Any child from one to 18 years old may partake in our summer meals program. They do not have to be enrolled in the school district to partake,” said Jon Beckloff, district director of child nutrition.

Nearly 50 years ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture first piloted a program to offer free summer meals to children. Locally, the program has become a permanent fixture for almost 30 years, and last year schools in Bartlesville served around 18,000 meals during the months of June, July and early August.

Free meals – both breakfast and lunch – are being served in the cafeterias of various schools within the Bartlesville Public School District, according to Beckloff. The list of schools providing meals and serving times is available at the Child Nutrition section of the school district website, bps-ok.org.

Keeping hunger away while school is out is essential to many food-insecure children who lose access to meals for free or reduced prices in the summertime. The summer meals are available to all children, regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

“Our district is 52% free and reduced. This means that over half of our students rely on our child nutrition program as their main source of nutrition. The summer feeding program’s purpose is to bridge the hunger gap when school is not in session,” Beckloff said.

The Summer Food Service Program was established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure low income children could continue to receive nutritious meals when school was not in session. All meals served through the program meet federal nutrition guidelines.

Through the program, $59,048.50 in federal funding was brought into the community.

“The funding is provided through meals served. We have been able to operate this program due to our community joining us for breakfast and lunch. This service relies on our community utilizing it,” Beckloff said.

A similar children’s summer food program is available with Dewey Public Schools as well. For more information on the Dewey program, contact 918-534-2241.

