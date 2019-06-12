Tecumseh Board of Education member Keith Hays retired from his position at the monthly meeting Monday night.

Following Hays's retirement, the board voted to approve the purchase of new technology including Chrome books, iPads, interactive white boards, projectors, server upgrades, Wi-Fi extensions and additional technology for the STEAM Center.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, the board also approved the utilization of the education half-cent sales tax allocation for school insurance and building utilities.

Wilsie said in his monthly report several members of the Tecumseh Public Schools community were honored or rewarded for various accomplishments.

For example Assistant Superintendent Robert Kenzie was awarded District 9 Assistant Superintendent of the Year, Principal of Cross Timbers Brandi Burks was one of 10 women in the nation awarded a scholarship from Women in Education and Tecumseh High School junior Anna Kelsey sang the National Anthem at the Women's World Series.

The board accepted the resignation of Special Education teacher Melanie Madden and THS baseball coach Jeff Shafer, but hired math teacher Bryant Edwards, Special Education teacher Caiti Parsons and language arts teacher Richard Shannon.

In addition, the board approved the lowest bid for the roofing project on THS and the Alumni kitchen. They also approved various agenda items including fund reports, a worker's compensation insurance bid for the 2019-2020 year, a school insurance bid, activity fundraisers, student handbooks from each site and other standard contracts.