MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday the results of the June 2019 Federal Grand Jury, with indictments filed against two Earlsboro residents and a woman from Seminole.

The Indictment alleges that beginning on or about January 2, 2013, and continuing thereafter until on or about February 16, 2016, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendants, Charlene Cloud, 48, of Seminole, Lucinda Lindsey, 44, Earlsboro and Aletha Wise, 36, Earlsboro, knowingly and willfully conspired and agreed together and with each other and others known to the grand jury, to commit an offense against the United States, that is, Embezzlement and Theft from an Indian Tribal Organization, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1163, punishable by not more than 5 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The Indictment further alleges that from on or about June 11, 2014, to on or about February 16, 2016, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendants, being employees of an Indian tribal organization, that is, the Seminole Nation Business, Commerce, and Regulatory Commission, did steal, embezzle and willfully and knowingly convert to their own use monies, funds and credits with a value of more than $1,000 belonging to the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1163 and 2, punishable by not more than 5 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.