SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist head coach Jason Eaker officially announced six new additions to the Bison basketball team on Wednesday morning.

Included in the six signees is one Division I transfer, two Division II transfers and three prep players. Five different states are represented in the class, including two from Oklahoma and one each from Texas, Georgia, Indiana and North Carolina. There are five guards and one forward in the class.

Jacque Brown | G | UNC-Wilmington

Prep/Career Notes: 18.2 PPG, 53.5% FG, 48.3% 3FG, 5.8 APG in one year at Cape Fear Community College...Spent last two years playing at Division I UNC-Wilmington.

Coach Eaker: "Jac Brown is a player that can play both on and off the ball offensively and really guard the basketball on defense. Having played the last several years at UNC Wilmington and Cape Fear for two coaching staffs that we trust and respect has only added to his development. Most important to us, Jac is leader, competitor, and winning player. He truly loves the game and he is committed to working to become great."

Jaquan Simms | G | Limestone College

Prep/Career Notes: First Team All-Conference as a sophomore at Limestone College...Averaged 18.7 PPG and 4.0 RPG in 18 conference games

Coach Eaker: "Jaquan Simms choosing to come to Oklahoma Baptist for his final two years was a significant addition to our program. He's been through the wars of high-level DII basketball having been coached at Limestone by two of the best men we know in coaching. Jaquan is an attacking, athletic, proven, All-Conference guard and that doesn't even tell the full story of his best qualities which are his character and work ethic plus his desire to continue to improve. We love his team first mentality and competitive spirit."

Kurt Hall | F | St. Cloud State

Prep/Career Notes: Picked up a pair of double-doubles with 16 points and 11 rebounds against Minnesota State (11/26/16) and 23 points and 11 rebounds against Bemidji State (12/3/16).

Coach Eaker: "Kurt Hall is everything that we identify with as a coaching staff. He hasn't been given anything in his life basketball-wise that he hasn't worked and fought for. Kurt is a forward who can score in a variety of ways along with his toughness and experience on defense. We anticipate Kurt being an immediate contributor because of his experiences at the highest of levels in college basketball."

TJ Hayes | G | Rock Creek Academy

Prep/Career Notes: Averaged 18 PPG his senior year.

Coach Eaker: "TJ Hayes comes to us from one of our most respected friends in the business, Coach Leary. He is an under-the-radar find who will always play with a chip on his shoulder. After meeting his family, we feel great about adding him to our team. We were heartbroken that he couldn't join us last year but his hard work and the character his family has instilled in him will definitely pay big dividends in the future."

Jarius Hicklen | G | DeSoto HS

Prep/Career Notes: District Player of the Year...Faith 7 Bowl Team Texas selection...18.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.9APG

Coach Eaker: "Nobody in the nation wanted Jarius Hicklen more than we did—and the reason is very simple—he's a really good basketball player and a tremendous student. Jarius is a dynamic, multi-dimensional player on offense but he also has the capability to be an elite defender in our system. It's been our pleasure to get to know not only him but his wonderful family all year.

Trey Green | G | Kingfisher HS

Prep/Career Notes: Two-time state champion...Faith 7 Bowl Team Oklahoma selection...1,970 career points.

Coach Eaker: "Trey Green is a winner. That's the bottom line when describing him. He's going to find a way to win. We would have wanted him if he was from Mars but him having been a leader and producer on such a historic Kingfisher High School team the last several years sure makes it even more significant to sign him at OBU. He's been coached by one of the best coaches in the state of Oklahoma in Coach Reece."