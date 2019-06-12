The Oklahoma Baptist University Men's basketball program hosted day three of their summer basketball camp Wednesday morning. Wednesday focused on defensive concepts.

Overall the camp is a success, Bison Coach Jason Eaker said.

“Our Bison Basketball Camps provide us with the wonderful opportunity to be around and coach young people in and around Shawnee,” Eaker said. “Plus we also use this opportunity to get additional time together with our own team. Basketball is such a wonderful game and when taught correctly can teach so many valuable life skills that can help us away from the court. The combination of that along with our freedom to share Christ with our campers make this a great week.

OBU will host another youth camp July 8-12.

For more information on 2019 OBU basketball summer camps, contact assistant coach Josh Davis at 405-585-5311.