Vyve Broadband is excited to announce Mr. Charles Taylor, 5th Grade teacher at Will Rogers Elementary, as the Shawnee May Teacher of the Month. The monthly program honors outstanding teachers in the communities Vyve serves.

The Vyve Teacher of the Month program recognizes teachers who have gone above expectations to create an exceptional learning environment for their students. Their mentorship and leadership are felt throughout their communities and are essential in the success of each student that comes through their classroom. Taylor was chosen by Shawnee residents through an online voting process.

“We’re proud to show our appreciation for teachers," says Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “Especially at the completion of another successful school year, it’s important to acknowledge the great impact teachers have made on local students. Thank you for your time and efforts this year!”

The Vyve Teacher of the Month program will resume in September 2019. Vyve invites the community to review the entirety of this year’s winners atwww.vyvebroadband.com/teacher. May 2019 Teacher of the Month honorees will be presented Vyve Golden Apple trophies at the start of the next school year.



