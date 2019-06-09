Just celebrating its third anniversary in April, Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County works to restore relationships from within neighborhoods.

Director Brandon Dyer said his organization now has more than 3,200 We Care. team members, 136 Block Leaders and its Kids Club program serves 275 children from seven neighborhood schools and its Friendship House.

The nonprofit's first Friendship House in Kickapoo Park, at 7th and Pottenger, is up and running; its second, at Main and Bryan, will soon follow suit.