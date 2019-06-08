Randy J. Johnson, 70, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, after a short battle with lung cancer.

Randy was born June 13, 1948, in Oklahoma City to J.B. and Louise (Dutton) Johnson.

He lived in Oklahoma City until his family moved to Pink when he was a young teen. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1966. He tried college for a short time, but decided he’d rather get a job and make some money, so that’s what he did for a while. Of course in 1966 the Vietnam War determined a young man’s future, so he eventually served his country by joining the Navy because that was the branch of service in which his dad had served during WWII. He served four years in the Navy, and was honorably discharged in September of 1971.

Randy met his wife, Leola Stout, in July of 1968 while home on leave. They married in December of 1968. After his discharge, they settled in the Pink, Oklahoma area where they lived for almost 50 years before moving to the Shawnee/Tecumseh area.

Randy was in construction-related work, sales and businesses most of his life. At the time of his retirement in 2012, he was a co-owner of Parkview Window Company.

Randy is survived by his wife, Leola of Shawnee, Oklahoma; his daughter and her fiancé, Erin Johnson and Rex Emerson of Shawnee, Oklahoma; his son and daughter-in-law, B.J. and Jennifer Johnson of Oklahoma City; his sister and brother-in-law, Rena and Mike Hathcock of Dale, Oklahoma; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arlin and Debbie Stout of McLoud, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Brandon and Scotlynn Shaw and Brady and Brielle Johnson, along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many friends.

A Memorial Service for Randy will be held at Pink Baptist Church at 30269 Highway 9 on Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation, P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093, or any charity of your choice.

