Della Claudine Whittet, 76, of Shawnee, passed away June 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, from 4-8 p.m., and a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

