Memorial service for Charles Milton Swindell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Ardmore, with Pastor Roy Fountain and Phillip Ford officiating.

Charles was born in Ardmore, June 25, 1939, to the late Milton Swindell and Neta (Herndon) Swindell Jones. After a short illness, he left this life on Earth and made the journey to his eternal life with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at University of Colorado Hospital, Denver.

Charles, aka “Charlie” or “Poppie” was the co-owner of DeHart Sheet Metal and Roofing Company and The DeHart Company, LLC. He retired in November of 2018 after working for 62 years.

He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Ardmore, and was currently serving as the senior adult 2 men’s class Sunday school leader. He loved the outdoors, traveling and especially spending time at Lake Murray at his houseboat on BR2. He owned so many boats throughout his lifetime that his family called him a boat-a-holic. He was a founding member of the Ardmore Ski Kats and he has pulled hundreds of skiers around Lake Murray and taught numerous young people how to water ski. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. He could fix a car, build a house, rebuild any kind of engine, do body work on cars and make broken lawn mowers run like new.

He was a member of Carter County Home and Community Education and for 47 years he was an avid volunteer at the Carter County Arts and Crafts Festival and Food Fair.

He was a loving husband, a wonderful Dad, and a fun Poppie and great-grand Poppie.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara of the home, his children, Leasa Chandler and husband, Mike, Devee Jantz and husband, Phil and Jay Swindell of Ardmore; grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Chandler and wife, Britney and their children, Braylen and Emma, Dr. Amanda Hale and husband, Trey, Aaron Chandler and wife, Elena and their son, Luca, Juliann Branson and husband, Drake, Samuel Chandler, Nocona Swindell and Kutter Swindell; sister-in-law, Judy Thomas and husband, Bill; brother-in-law, the late John DeHart and wife, Patsy; step-brother, Jim Jones and wife, Janet; step-sister, Judy Sarafeen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the First Baptist Church Senior Adult 2 Men’s Sunday School Class, Cliff Davis, Gene Johnson, Jim Patton, Harvey Rehwalt, Gene Wallace and Wilbur Whittle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International.

