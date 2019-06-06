MIAMI — Two people were taken to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital by helicopter after suffering injuries in a two-car wreck on North Main in Miami Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from the Miami Police Department, a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Jimey Britt of North Miami collided head on with a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jake W. Elliott-Hull, of Miami.

According to the report, several witnesses said Britt was northbound on Main Street, passing cars on the shoulder and ran through a red light at the intersection of North Main and Veterans Boulevard.

Witnesses also said in the report that Britt crossed lanes of traffic, colliding head on with Elliott-Hull, who was southbound in the inside lane.

Britt was unconscious and transported by Mercy Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

According to the report, Elliott-Hull had his leg pinned in the floorboard. He said he was driving home from work when Britt’s car came across the road and struck him.

He was transported by Mid-West Aero Care of Pittsburg and transported to Springfield Mercy.

The condition of both drivers was unknown at press time.