Two Ardmore residents were taken into custody Tuesday for the distribution and possession of meth, as well as Percocet tablets.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said 27-year-old Lauren Logan allegedly purchased 1.8 grams of meth and two Percocet tablets from 37-year-old Alfred Officer at the 700 block of Lake Murray Dr. E.

Ingle said Logan is believed to have regularly purchased drugs from Officer and both are currently being held at the Carter County Jail — Logan for two counts of schedule II possession of CDS and Officer for distribution of CDS.