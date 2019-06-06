After 45 minutes of discussion, planning commissioners decided to defer a rezone request from C-3 (Highway Commercial) to a commercial PUD (Planned Unit Development), Shawnee Retail Development, at 4900 North Harrison, for commercial development.

Applicant TLP Associates, Inc. has proposed to break up the lot into two so the current owner, can have a couple options on how to proceed with development — either develop a retail space himself or sell the new lot for someone else to develop.

The intersection in question is a high-profile spot, sitting at the northwest corner of Interstate 40 and Harrison Street, which gave commissioners pause — as they want to ensure the area puts on its Sunday best.

According to the agenda, there are restrictions the applicant has added for each individual lot. Neither lot would be allowed to be used for selling or renting pornographic material in any form, an abortion clinic, gambling casino or bingo operation, or nightclub or bar or similar private entertainment facility. Lot 2 would not be allowed to be used for a hotel or motel, or a boarding house.

“The PUD would grant a permit on Lot 2 for sale of alcohol by the drink from a restaurant serving alcohol to support its food service,” the agenda reads.

Lot 1 — where Quality Inn sits — would be allowed a maximum building height of 45 feet. Lot 2 would be allowed a maximum building height of 18 feet.

City Planner Rebecca Blaine said according to the submitted plans, there will be more landscaping than is otherwise required. Lot 1 will have 10 percent overall landscaping, up from its current amount, which does not currently meet code.

“They are proposing to add 3,041 square feet of landscaping to Lot 1,” she said. “This will result in an increase from 6,264 square feet (or 6.9 percent of the proposed lot’s size) to 9,305 square feet (or 10.3 percent).”

She said Lot 2 will have 18 percent overall landscaping, significantly more than the 10 percent minimum.

“It would appear that much of the currently existing landscaping (on Lot 1) is grass, which does not count towards the City’s landscaping requirements,” the agenda reads.

“There are currently two key points of interest — first, there are the two existing signs for the Quality Inn; if the PUD was approved in its current form, the signs would then be on a different lot from the hotel,” she said. “Both signs need to have a 20-foot access easement; one does not.”

Second, she said the applicant has stated on the Design Statement that both lots will follow the use and development regulations of the C-3 District, with a reduced required street frontage to 30 feet from the typically required 100 feet.

The recommendation was that the item be deferred and will go before City Commissioners June 17.

Watch for updates.