North Rock Creek Public Schools is finishing up the final touches to their new high school which is expected to be completed at the end of July or beginning of August and will open the first day of the 2019-2020 school year on Aug. 8.

According to Superintendent Dr. Blake Moody, construction workers are putting the final touches on the building and the district will spend the next few months preparing for the school year.

"We plan on taking our time this summer and getting trained in the new building technology because there is a ton of new technology in this building," Moody said.

Moody said each classroom in the new school will have 65-inch teaching screens that educators can touch, write and work on. They will also have microphone access.

Moody explained the school's Innovation Center has a 20 foot long and 10 foot tall sheet rock wall that has short throw projectors that allow the wall to turn into a touch screen teaching wall. Moody said there is also a broadcast media studio in the Innovation Center and digital screens throughout the school.

"That technology will all be new to us and so we've got to get trained in the summer when we have time before the kids come in," Moody said.

The high school will house ninth graders and tenth graders and Moody said by the time next year's sophomores are seniors there will be 350-500 students making it a 3A school.

Though the new building will be for high schoolers, Moody said students in the middle school will also have access to the building.

"Our middle school seventh and eighth graders will benefit from this building as well as it's right next door and it has the science labs, cafe, Innovation Center, band, Agriculture, and art room that currently are not in the middle school," Moody said.

In addition to the new school building, Moody said the district is continuing their work on their new FEMA safe room at the elementary school.

"We broke ground and put site utilities in for our new FEMA elementary safe room...," Moody said.

It will be a multipurpose four classroom during the day and a safe room after hours. It is expected to be completed around December of 2019.

Moody explained workers are still doing construction to various athletic sites including a new baseball field, new track, athletic complex, administration building and new stadium seating. These are expected to be completed in February or March of 2020.