Recovery begins after flood

As many residents prepare to return to their homes and property damaged by floodwaters, officials are encouraging caution when reentering homes.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said anywhere between 80 to 100 homes in the county were impacted by flooding when the Caney River, Hogshooter Creek, Coon Creek, Sand Creek and other streams spilled out of their banks starting on May 20.

The vast amounts of rainfall and releases from Copan Lake and Hulah Lake compounded the situation, with some homes flooded for nearly two weeks.

Scott Sproat, director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Service, said there are a number of factors for residents to consider before returning to homes.

“In the upcoming weeks, there will be many Oklahomans returning to damaged homes,” Sproat said. “We want to ensure the public’s health and safety as we continue to recover from the recent disaster.”

If a flooded home has been closed up for several days, Sproat said residents should assume there is mold and take proper precautions.

“Occupants should enter the home briefly to open doors and windows to let the house air out for at least 30 minutes before staying for any length of time,” he said. “After standing water has been removed, use fans and dehumidifiers to help remove excess moisture. Fans should be placed at a window or door to blow the air outwards rather than inwards, so not to spread the mold.”

The Department of Health recommended to have the home’s heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning system checked and cleaned by a maintenance or service professional who is experienced in mold cleanup before being turned on.

“If the HVAC system was flooded with water, turning on the mold-contaminated HVAC will spread mold throughout the house,” Sproat said. “Professional cleaning will kill the mold and prevent later mold growth. When the service determines that the system is clean and if it is safe to do so, turn it on and use it to help remove excess moisture from your home.”

Man faces 16 felony animal cruelty charges

A rural Bartlesville man is facing 16 felony counts of animal cruelty after authorities discovered four dead animals, one trapped puppy and 11 horses in high water on his property May 28.

Joseph Paul Purrington, Sr., 76, appeared in Washington County District Court May 30 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on the charges.

According to court documents, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a property located on County Road 2100 near County Road 4020 in regard to an elderly couple trapped in their home on the second floor because of the rising floodwaters.

Deputies were unable to reach the home, and used a boat from Washington County Emergency Management to check on Purrington and his wife. The arrest warrant affidavit said Purrington and his wife refused to evacuate and told rescuers to “get off” their property.

In the process of trying to convince the couple to evacuate, first responders noticed 11 horses on the property in waist- to neck-deep water, with the water rising. Purrington allegedly would not allow the animals to be rescued. Deputies left the property and secured an emergency order to remove the horses.

Rescuers were able to save 11 horses and reported the horses “appeared hypothermic, and most appeared malnourished and exhausted, with many of then sustaining deep lacerations and cuts,” requiring care from a veterinarian.

Following the horse rescue authorities reportedly located a puppy trapped in the trunk of a partially-submerged vehicle, one dead horse outside of a barn, one dead donkey and one dead pig.

During Thursday’s court hearing, an emotional Purrington was placed under arrest for the charges. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and booked on the 16 felony counts.

Bail was set at $1,000. Purrington’s next court date is June 7.

Man charged in vehicle theft case

A Tulsa resident was charged in Washington County District Court with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle after a bizarre incident two weeks ago at the Cherokee Casino-Ramona.

Jaimes Yobani, 29, was arrested by Ramona police on May 24 after they responded to a call at the casino where Yobani claimed “he had illegal aliens under his car and his sister was dead in the back seat.”

According to the case’s probable cause affidavit, Yobani made the claim to Cherokee Casino security. When Ramona police arrived, Yobani reportedly said a 2016 Dodge Charger in the parking lot was his and that he drove it to the casino. The officer checked the tag on the vehicle and it came back as being stolen in Tulsa.

Yobani told the officer the vehicle was his, but a search of the car found a female’s driver’s license, purse, credit card and debit card with other personal effects. Ramona police contacted Tulsa police and confirmed that the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

According to the affidavit, Ramona police contacted the owner of the vehicle, who stated the vehicle had been stolen from her place of employment early in the morning, and she did not know Yobani.

Yobani was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. According to Washington County jail records, Yobani also has a possible immigration hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Yobani appeared before Special District Judge Jared Sigler on May 28. His bail was set at $10,000.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.