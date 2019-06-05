The Following Items Were Filed May 24 To June 2, 2019, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Felonies

Beamer, Cara, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 2nd

Martinez, Kimberly Ann, Driving Under the Influence – Second

Owen, Thomas Lee Layton, Bail Jumping

Sieber, Autumn Nicole, Falsely Personate Another To Create Liability

Misdemeanors

Beckham, Jason Scott, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravate

Bennett, Brooke Lanae, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived

Eulitt, Brett, Transporting An Open Bottle Or Container of Alcohol

Harris, Vanessa, Violation of Compulsory Education Act

Hight, Jeffrey Kent, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Jennings, Deleen Rae, Leaving Scene of Accident Unattended Vehicle

Kenyon, Toby Neal, Driving With License Suspended 3rd And Subsequent

Kimmel, Brandon, Public Intoxication

Moore, Marylou Hopkinson, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Payne, Jerry Edward, Eluding/Attempting To Elude Police Officer

Praytor, James Dale, Failure To Carry Security Verification Form

Robinson, John Mark, Domestic A&B In Presence of Minor

Silversmith, Dawn, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived

Smith, Diana, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Straw, Jackson, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol, Aggravated

Swanson, Kellie Marie, Actual Physical Control, Under the Influence

Sykes, Micah, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived

Tanner, Cheyenne, Loiter/Injure/Molest MV/Joy Ride

Thomas, Coreena, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked

Protective Orders

Andrews, Megan Rhea Vs. Andrews, Clayton Floyd

Ferrell, Elizabeth Vs. Shambles, James Robert

Marta, Erika Jeanae Vs. Merrill, Roy Lee Tyson

Marriage Licenses

Farris, William Laaman and Copeland, Emalee Ann

Edwards, Allan J. III and Kane, Michelle Diane

Flaming, Paul Leroy and Skinner, Tammy Lynn

Hanson, Manuel Ray and Mullin, Stephanie Rachele

Lindsey, Eric Donald and White, Deanna Marie