MIAMI — It will be a busy four days at the Coleman Theatre starting Thursday, June 6.

The 145th Army Band, Oklahoma National Guard — which celebrated its 100th anniversary last September — will perform a patriotic-themed free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Coleman.

Then the latest in the theater’s silent movie series will be on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday June 9, with a twist.

“Riders of the Purple Stage,” starring legendary cowboy/film star Tom Mix will be featured with Coleman house organist Dennis James accompanying.

Screenings will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Adding to the fun will be an exhibit from the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey in the Coleman lobby then Duhon said there would be a Wild West shootout on Main Street in front of the theater at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“This is going to be as lot of fun,” said Coleman managing director Shannon Duhon. “First of all, there’s the story of Tom Mix coming to the Coleman Theatre and riding his horse onto the stage. That is unique.

“We haven’t shown a good western in some time, so who better than Tom Mix if you are going to show a silent film with a western theme to it. Tom Mix was one of the great movie cowboys and was an inspiration to a lot of people who came after him.”

The Tom Mix Museum features items from Mix’s personal collection.

After working at Zack Miller’s famed 101 Ranch, Mix became marshal at Dewey.

It was while he worked at the 101 Ranch he launched his movie career.

He made 366 feature films, produced 88, wrote 71 and directed 117.

Mix also made nine “talkies” as well as a 15-part serial “Miracle Rider.”

He was known for performing his own stunts.

“This is an opportunity to partner with another attraction in the state of Oklahoma and what better way to do that is with a Tom Mix movie and Dennis James playing the Mighty Wurlitzer organ in the Coleman Theatre,” Duhon said.

“We are all in this together. Cross-promotion is important for all these places in Oklahoma. What a great opportunity to partner with the Tom Mix Museum. People who have been there say they really enjoy it, has a lot of memorabilia and history there.”

This will be the first time a Mix movie has been featured in the Coleman’s silent movie series.

In the past, the Coleman has shown Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd with James accompanying.

“It (‘Riders’) is a good movie, one of his better movies,” Duhon said “Dennis was really excited about it when we talked about the idea of doing a western.”

“Riders” was made in 1925 and was directed by Lynn Reynolds.

It was based on a 1912 novel by noted western writer Zane Gray and is about a former Texas Ranger who pursues a corrupt lawyer who kidnapped his sister and niece.

“This has the potential to be a really cool event,” Duhon said.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and $8 for students and children.

They can be purchased at the Coleman box office, by phone at 918-540-2425 or online at www.colemantheatre.org.

National Guard Band

The Governor's Own, 145th Army Band, Oklahoma National Guard, has performed at the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies held at the 45th Infantry Division Museum, Oklahoma City for the past 40 years.

The band was the first to perform at National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.

It also performed for President George W. Bush at the dedication of the Oklahoma City National Memorial in 2000.

Most recently, they performed at Gov. Kevin Stitt's inauguration.

“I think its something Miami needs right now,” Duhon said. “The community just needs something positive, upbeat and inexpensive. Even if you didn't flood, you still have had to deal with the inconvenience of it. If you have flooded and are having to put your home back together and have all these decisions, that are weighing on your mind, wouldn't it be great to escape for a couple hours.”

The Platters

The Golden Sounds of The Platters, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at the Coleman has been rescheduled for Aug. 10 because of concerns about access to Miami because of the road flooding.